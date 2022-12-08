Atwoli Slams Azimio again says it’s too early to hold Ruto accountable on pledges

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has defended President William Ruto from the Azimio la Umoja’s claims of holding the Kenya Kwanza government accountable for the pre-election promises.

Speaking on Thursday, December 8 in the Kakamega State Lodge, the trade unionist said that Ruto deserves enough time to put in place policies that will grow the Kenyan economy.

“It’s too early to start gauging you on what you have done because we are still waiting to see some of our children like Malala to get jobs. Rashid Echesa has been disturbing me he is hungry,” said Atwoli.

He asked the Head of State to give former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala and ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa get state jobs so that the region will be at peace.

“Hawa viongozi wote utawatembelea but it would be more peaceful kama hawa my two boys watapata kitu kidogo kidogo. That’s when we shall have peace in this region kwa sababu unawajua.” Said Atwoli.

The COTU boss ruled out decamping to join the UDA Party noting that he is a life member of the Gideon Moi-led party.

“Ubaya wangu mimi ni Kanu. Aliyenipeleka kwa Kanu ni baba ya Musalia (Mudavadi). Mimi ukinipeleka pahali kutoka hapo ni ngumu,” he said.

He however stated that he will work with Kenya Kwanza government and wished Ruto good leadership.

The Azimio la Umoja camp had on Wednesday, December 7 started holding public consultation forums to call out Ruto for dropping the agenda upon which he was elected.

The Raila Odinga-led camp called out the Kenya Kwanza government for failing to bring down the high cost of living.

The opposition camp also demanded that the government to bring back the Kazi mtaani initiative and do away with hustler fund loans.

Also Read: Francis Atwoli Calls Out Raila Odinga After He Called President William Ruto a Dictator