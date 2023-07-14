Azimio Announces 3-Day Protests Starting Next Week

The Azimio coalition has announces that it will be holding demos three days a week from Wednesday next week.

In a statement on Friday, July 14, Azimio stated that they decided to increase the protest days following requests from Kenyan.

The Raila Odinga-led party stated that it will hold demos on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week.

“Further to the communication issued yesterday on the Third Wave of peaceful protests scheduled to start on Wednesday next week, and following overwhelming requests from all sectors of the Kenyan Public for the need to intensify these demonstrations, the Coalition hereby wishes to announce a revision of the calendar,” the statement read.

“Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, in line with requests from the public to include three days of activity.”

President William Ruto has however warned the opposition over the protests saying the government will not allow demos to happen again in the country.

Ruto while speaking in Nakuru County on Friday dared the Azimio coalition to stage demos next week.

“There will be no more demonstrations in this country. I want to tell Raila Odinga, mimi niko na wewe macho kwa macho, tutakutana,” President Ruto declared.

The Head of State vowed to deal with Raila head-on if he continues with the protests. He asked Raila to wait until 2027 to try his luck at the presidency.

“I want to tell him that if it’s protesting, we will meet because you cannot use extrajudicial and extraconstitutional means to look for power in Kenya. There is a constitution, the people of Kenya went to an election and they elected a government. If you want power, wait for 2027 and I will beat you again,” Ruto added.

