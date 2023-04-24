Azimio Announces Date When Anti-Government Demos Would Resume

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance would resume nationwide anti-government demonstrations on Tuesday May, 2,2023.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who is the coalition’s National Executive Council Chairperson made the announcement on Sunday April 23, accusing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance of not being serious with bi-partisan talks.

“We have set the date on a Tuesday to excuse workers who shall be celebrating Labour Day on Monday May 1,” said Oparanya.

“The bi-partisan talks were to be concluded within 30 days. By then, they should have addressed the issue of opening the server which will tell who won the election. If we won, we proceed to form the government,” He added.

His announcement comes as bipartisan discussions to end the political crisis pitting the Azimio alliance against the government is set to kick off this week.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga had last week stated that demos would resume after Ramadan which ended last Friday, in a bid to compel the Kenya Kwanza government to address concerns by the Opposition.

Raila insisted that the protests will pressure the government to address the high cost of living by restoring the subsidy programs for unga, fuel, electricity, and school fees, opening up the IEBC servers and adhering to the principle of inclusivity in the appointment of state officials.

“Nothing stops dialogue out of parliament, the dialogue shall continue as we continue with the demonstrations, we are waiting for Ramadhan to come to an end and we shall announce the dates for the demos,” Raila stated.

He added, “We should continue with dialogue even as we stage demonstrations. We will continue with demonstrations and we will announce when the protest will be held after Ramadhan period.”

President William Ruto said on Saturday in Meru that he is not ready for any talks with the opposition outside parliament and urged the Raila-led camp to follow the law.

