Azimio Coalition Affirms Mass Demonstrations Despite Withdrawal of Security Detail

The Azimio La Umoja coalition has reiterated its plan to hold mass demonstrations on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, despite the withdrawal of security detail assigned to its senior leaders.

In a press conference led by prominent figures such as Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, the coalition expressed their determination not to back down from the protests.

The Azimio coalition acknowledged the recent withdrawal of their security detail, which they described as a culmination of a process that began weeks ago with the scaling down and removal of security cover for several party leaders in Parliament.

The coalition emphasized that they were not desperate for state protection and recognized that millions of Kenyans face danger daily, asserting that their lives were no more valuable than those of other citizens.

During the press conference, Martha Karua, who unveiled the plan for the demonstrations, outlined three converging points in Nairobi where the protests would take place: Jacaranda Grounds, Joseph Kang’ethe Grounds, and Kamukunji Grounds.

The coalition urged their supporters to participate actively and symbolically armed themselves with sufurias to symbolize the unbearable cost of living.

Additionally, motorists were called upon to honk their horns regularly as a show of solidarity with the planned demonstrations.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka raised concerns about potential sabotage of the protests, stating that a group had been hired to assassinate participants.

He claimed to possess detailed and accurate information about this group, known as OSU, which is allegedly heavily armed and well-supported in logistics, communications, and transportation.

Musyoka referred to recent incidents in Mlolongo, Kamukunji, and Jogoo Road where the group reportedly caused fatalities.

Notably absent from the press conference was ODM leader Raila Odinga, who had other engagements at the time.