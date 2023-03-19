Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Azimio coalition leader challenges police declaration, urges Kenyans to join protests

By

Published

Screenshot 2023 03 18 140034 1679137247
File image of Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga

Monday remains a public holiday in Kenya as citizens prepare for countrywide protests against the government. Azimio coalition leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed the police declaration that the plan is illegal, despite the National Police Service (NPS) claiming that the coalition failed to meet the requirements of the Public Order Act. The Act stipulates that persons planning to picket must inform the police at least three days prior, and as such, the NPS declared the protests illegal.

However, Mr Odinga said that Wycliffe Oparanya, the chair of the Azimio National Executive Council, wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, informing him of their plans to hold demonstrations in Nairobi and other parts of the country. He reiterated that the Constitution only requires protestors to serve notice, and it is not the responsibility of the police to license protests.

While Mr Odinga has repeatedly stated that the march will be peaceful, past political protests have led to violence, theft and the destruction of property. Many business owners are wary of what may transpire during the protests and have opted to close their outlets or move their property to safer locations.

In response to concerns of a possible paralysis on business activities, the Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei has assured traders that there will be no disruptions prohibiting them from continuing with their daily activities. However, he warned that anyone who breaches the peace or breaks the law during the procession shall be dealt with according to the law.

A cross-check by Nation confirmed heightened police presence across the city as gates to police stations remained closed to ward off idlers.

The notification period serves as a leeway to provide officers with enough time to plan security logistics accordingly and avert counter-demonstrations that may turn chaotic and lead to the loss of life and property. Mr Odinga has urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show their displeasure at what is going on in the country. The protestors will converge right at the Nairobi central business district and start their march at Parliament buildings, aiming to claim their victory at State House

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019