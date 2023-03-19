Azimio coalition leader challenges police declaration, urges Kenyans to join protests

Monday remains a public holiday in Kenya as citizens prepare for countrywide protests against the government. Azimio coalition leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed the police declaration that the plan is illegal, despite the National Police Service (NPS) claiming that the coalition failed to meet the requirements of the Public Order Act. The Act stipulates that persons planning to picket must inform the police at least three days prior, and as such, the NPS declared the protests illegal.

However, Mr Odinga said that Wycliffe Oparanya, the chair of the Azimio National Executive Council, wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, informing him of their plans to hold demonstrations in Nairobi and other parts of the country. He reiterated that the Constitution only requires protestors to serve notice, and it is not the responsibility of the police to license protests.

While Mr Odinga has repeatedly stated that the march will be peaceful, past political protests have led to violence, theft and the destruction of property. Many business owners are wary of what may transpire during the protests and have opted to close their outlets or move their property to safer locations.

In response to concerns of a possible paralysis on business activities, the Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei has assured traders that there will be no disruptions prohibiting them from continuing with their daily activities. However, he warned that anyone who breaches the peace or breaks the law during the procession shall be dealt with according to the law.

A cross-check by Nation confirmed heightened police presence across the city as gates to police stations remained closed to ward off idlers.

The notification period serves as a leeway to provide officers with enough time to plan security logistics accordingly and avert counter-demonstrations that may turn chaotic and lead to the loss of life and property. Mr Odinga has urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show their displeasure at what is going on in the country. The protestors will converge right at the Nairobi central business district and start their march at Parliament buildings, aiming to claim their victory at State House