Azimio Has Been Compromised – Herman Manyora Alleges

Political analyst Herman Manyora has alleged that the opposition’s reception of President William Ruto in Nyanza was indicative of a compromised group.

Speaking on Monday January 15 during an interview with NTV, Manyora wondered why the opposition gave ruto a warm welcome months after rejecting the presidential results.

“You wouldn’t think people like Orengo would roll out the red carpet for a man they believe didn’t win the election.It’s either these people are playing games with the president or these guys have been compromised,” said Manyora.

He however maintained that Raila still has influence in the Nyanza region.

“Raila hasn’t lost grip of the Nyanza region. It is either Nyanza has been compromised or they are being strategic, it cannot be any other way,” he remarked.

Siaya Governor James Orengo on Saturday January 14 urged Ruto to work with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga to promote national unity and development in the country.

Orengo urged President Ruto to meet with the opposition chief in a spirit of cooperation rather than a handshake.

“Mr President I ask you, not in the spirit of the handshake, but in the spirit of togetherness, to sit together on the table of brotherhood with Raila Odinga because the elections are over, for the good of Kenyans,” said Orengo.

The Head of State was on a two-day visit to the Nyanza region to launch development projects.

President Ruto on Friday, launched the first phase of the affordable housing construction project in Homa Bay, commissioned the newly constructed Homa Bay Municipal market, and officially opened an administration and lecture hall block at Tom Mboya University.

On Saturday, Ruto toured Bondo, Siaya County on his second-day visit to the Nyanza region and launched the Blue Economy research hub at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of science and technology.

