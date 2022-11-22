Azimio Insider Reveals Why the Coalition Will Break Before 2027

Wiper Deputy Party leader Farah Maalim has opined that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance will break before 2027.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 22 during an interview with KTN News, Maalim alleged that the Raila-led camp will fall due to betrayal and deceit between its top leadership.

Maalim accused the former Prime Minister of being selfish instead of overlooking the country’s interest.

“I kept wondering throughout this process, what is Raila Odinga looking for in this contest? Is he looking to become president or something else, the impression you get is he is either looking for money or other resources or other things, look at what Ruto is doing..,” Maalim stated.

“Why did we lose? We had the same problem in 2007, 2013, 2017, and now 2022, in all these our agents were not paid, which means somebody who had the money did not pay, are you going for this race to become president of this country?” he posed.

The former National Assembly Deputy Speaker also accused Raila Odinga of not supporting back politicians that shelved their political ambitions to support him during the August 9 polls.

“I think we are not only imploding, my honest assessment is within a short period of time there will be no Azimio, how do you explain a whole Secretary General of a party, who is out of his seat because he joined Azimio, Kioni and Kanini Kega would be in parliament today if they were in Kenya Kwanza.”

“You need to seriously be out there sacrificing for such people and then Kioni gets 19 votes, if he lost by 80 or 90 votes, he would have gone down fighting, how do you explain the secretary general of Jubilee who supported Raila’s presidency getting such against a total number of one hundred plus MPs, what informed that decision? That means people were whipped towards a certain direction,” he remarked.

