Azimio Issues Demand To President Ruto Over ‘Going To Heaven’ Remarks

Lawmakers from the Azimio la Umoja coalition party are demanding an apology from President William Ruto following his comments that allegedly threatened investors.

Speaking during a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday August 29 the lawmakers led by Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo and his deputy Enoch Wambua condemned President Ruto’s remarks one after the other.

“It is quite disturbing to hear an entire president threatening investors in Kenya by saying they will be arrested, deported or taken to heaven.” The Minority leader said.

During his tour of Western Kenya, President William Ruto spoke tough against the cartels that have frustrated the government’s efforts to return the sugar sector to profitability.

“Hawa wakora wote watoke. Hio kampuni ni ya wananchi na tutaipangia upya. Hakuna kesi tutaentertain hapo. Kesi watoe na wao wenyewe watoke. Wakitaka kuniletea kisirani either wahame Kenya ama nitawaweka jela ama wasafiri waende mbinguni,” said the Head of State.

Stewart Madzayo said that such remarks by the Head of State were tantamount to a direct threat to life and were unconstitutional.

“Does this mean that if your political views differ from the president’s, you risk his wrath, for example, your businesses being labelled as cartels or living in fear because your life is being threatened?” he said.

“We as Azimio condemn such statements by the President as this is a democratic country governed by the rule of law and the impact of such sentiments cannot be overemphasised.” The Minority Leader added.

The sugar industry has been in a state of uncertainty for a very long time as farmers continue to incur losses after the industry stopped milling, putting locals out of work.

During the campaigns, Ruto promised to revive the sugar industry once he took office. One year on, the locals are still waiting for him to fulfil his promise.

