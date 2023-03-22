Connect with us

Politics

Azimio Issues Demands To IG Koome On Police Uniforms Ahead Of Next Week’s Demos 

By

Published

Azimio mass action begins 1679285038

File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga

The Azimio la Umoja coalition has written to Inspector General (IG) of Police Japhet Koome over police uniforms during demonstrations. 

In a letter on Wednesday March 22, the Raila-Odinga led coalition cautioned IG Koome against deployment of plain-clothed officers during the protests.

Azimio stated that officers who will be wearing plain clothes would be treated as goons.

“We put police on notice that we will allow only uniformed police to bear arms. Plainclothes in arms will be dealt with as thugs and hired goons and committed to civilian arrests as allowed per the law,” the coalition warned.

Azimio also informed IG Koome that the letter should suffice as formal notice of intent to conduct demonstrations, and that no further notices will be given in the upcoming bi-weekly protests.

“We will be holding processions in all the 47 counties in the Republic of Kenya this Monday 27th, March 2023, and Thursday 30th March 2023, and every subsequent Monday and Thursday thereafter

“We intend to submit petitions to County Commanders; sub-county commanders and all other state offices countrywide as part of the processions. For the avoidance of doubt, this is not an application for permission as none is required under Article 37,” the letter added.

President Ruto earlier dismissed the protests noting that he won’t be intimidated by the opposition.

“There is no reason whatsoever for anyone to stand in the way of free enterprise, disrupt businesses or sabotage economic activity or work as economic terrorists for personal selfish interests,” Ruto stated.

“Such impunity must be dealt with firmly and full accountability enforced to vindicate Kenya’s commitment as a free market economy,” the President stated.”

Also Read: Four Raila Foot Soldiers Who Are Missing In Action Since 2022 Polls 

