Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Azimio Issues Statement On Bi-partisan Talks, Accuses Kenya Kwanza Of Not Being Serious

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 16 at 12.10.42

File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance on Thursday April 13 issued a statement regarding bi-partisan talks with the government. 

The statement, which was issued by Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, claimed that the Kenya Kwanza team was not serious with the talks.

Azimio claimed that Kenya Kwanza is yet to name their co-chair making it hard for the talks to kick off. 

The Raila-Odinga led camp went on to announce their steps ahead of the talks.

 “As a further demonstration of our commitment, we hereby announce that We have prepared a draft framework of engagement to guide the process and we await to engage on the same with our commitment,” the statement read in part.

Azimio named Jubilee SG Jeremiah Kioni and Lawyer Makau Mutua to be the assisting counsel in the bi-partisan talks while Paul Mwangi will act as a joint secretary. 

The opposition camp further demanded Eldas MP Adan Keynan to be removed from the bi-partisan team citing that he is still an Azimio MP.

“We note that our counterparts have named MP Adan Keynan as part of their team. Keynan is a member of the Azimio coalition. The issue of party discipline is one of the four cardinal issues on the table. His inclusion is in bad faith, unlawful and therefore intended to derail the process. We, therefore, request our counterparts to reconsider and replace Keynan,” the statement added.

Also Read: List of 7 Politicians Who Will Represent Kenya Kwanza During Bi-Partisan Talks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019