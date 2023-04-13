Azimio Issues Statement On Bi-partisan Talks, Accuses Kenya Kwanza Of Not Being Serious

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance on Thursday April 13 issued a statement regarding bi-partisan talks with the government.

The statement, which was issued by Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, claimed that the Kenya Kwanza team was not serious with the talks.

Azimio claimed that Kenya Kwanza is yet to name their co-chair making it hard for the talks to kick off.

The Raila-Odinga led camp went on to announce their steps ahead of the talks.

“As a further demonstration of our commitment, we hereby announce that We have prepared a draft framework of engagement to guide the process and we await to engage on the same with our commitment,” the statement read in part.

Azimio named Jubilee SG Jeremiah Kioni and Lawyer Makau Mutua to be the assisting counsel in the bi-partisan talks while Paul Mwangi will act as a joint secretary.

The opposition camp further demanded Eldas MP Adan Keynan to be removed from the bi-partisan team citing that he is still an Azimio MP.

“We note that our counterparts have named MP Adan Keynan as part of their team. Keynan is a member of the Azimio coalition. The issue of party discipline is one of the four cardinal issues on the table. His inclusion is in bad faith, unlawful and therefore intended to derail the process. We, therefore, request our counterparts to reconsider and replace Keynan,” the statement added.

Also Read: List of 7 Politicians Who Will Represent Kenya Kwanza During Bi-Partisan Talks