Azimio & Kenya Kwanza MPs United in a Move to Ammend the Constitution

President William Ruto and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s MPs have united in a move to amend the constitution to entrench the constituency development fund (CDF).

This is after the National Assembly approved 8 MPs to sit in a joint committee to spearhead the amendment.

They include Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, nominated MP John Mbadi, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and his Kibwezi East counterpart Eckomas Mutuse.

Others are Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma Woman Rep), David Mboni (Kitui Rural) and Kakai Bisau (Kiminini).

Both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio MPs on Thursday, November 24 agreed to for the constitution to be amended through a parliamentary initiative as provided in Article 256 of the Constitution.

“Noting the general debate in the House on the legislative proposal to amend the constitution to entrench the three specialised funds, cognisant of the comments and views of the MPs during the general debate on the legislative proposal, this House resolves to establish a joint parliamentary committee,” the National Assembly motion read in part.

The lawmakers also want the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), Senate Oversight Fund (SOF) and Economic Stimulus and Empowerment Fund to be anchored in the Constitution.

The lawmakers argued that the funds are critical to carrying out their mandate, which includes assisting vulnerable community members.

The Supreme Court had on August 8 rendered the CDF fund unconstitutional as it violated the principle of separation of powers.

“A fund directed at service delivery mandate can only be constitutionally complaint if structured in a manner that does not entangle members of Legislative bodies and Legislative bodies in the discharge of the service delivery mandate however symbolic,” the ruling read.

