Politics

Azimio, Kenya kwanza Picks 6 Lawmakers To Fix IEBC

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 15 at 13.02.33

File image of Raila Odinga and President William Ruto

The Kenya Kwanza and Azimio bipartisan team has named a six-member committee to discuss the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Azimio camp will be represented by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo. Kenya Kwanza on the other hand will be represented by Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

The Azimio team will be led by Senator Sifuna and Kenya Kwanza will be headed by Senator Sigei.

The bipartisan negotiations committee also announced that they have agreed on a hybrid system that will be both inter-parliamentary and extra-parliamentary.

Tharaka MP George Murugara who doubles up as the bipartisan committee co-chair explained that the system will see the negotiations take place in and out of parliament.

“The hybrid of the two means that these talks will be both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary. We will have parliament recognizing this committee as existing and doing its work as part and parcel of parliament,” Murugara explained.

“In extra-parliamentary, we will have people who are not parliamentarians coming into the talks and discussing with us issues in contention.”

The bipartisan committee at the same time wrote to Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate seeking recognition of the committee, financial support, and exemption of members during the period of talks.

“Request the Speakers of both Houses to commit to supporting the Committee financially through secondment or recruitment of technical staff and provision of Hansard facilities as the Co-Chairpersons may request from time to time,” Murugara added.

Also Read: Raila Accuses President Ruto of Diverting Funds Meant For Multi-Billion Project in Nyanza

