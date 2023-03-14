Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Azimio la Umoja Party in Crisis: Another Round of Defections to UDA Leaves Party Reeling

By

Published

rayee
rayee

Kenyan politics saw a significant shake-up on Tuesday as a section of leaders from the Azimio la Umoja party defected to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The move dealt a double blow to Azimio, which had already been facing challenges to its legitimacy. The leaders from Taita Taveta County pledged their support to President William Ruto’s agenda, which is seen as a significant boost to UDA’s ambitions ahead of the 2022 elections.

The defections were received by newly installed UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi. He was joined by Mathira MP Erick Wamumbi and Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba. Former Kakamega senator Malala said the defectors pledged to support Ruto’s agenda amid an impending push-up against what Azimio has termed an illegitimate regime.

The same day saw former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and a section of Nyanza ODM leaders also decamp to UDA. Kidero cited Azimio’s lack of progress in people’s lives, saying the party was only interested in protests that do not improve citizens’ lives.

Six affiliate parties also dissolved and officially joined UDA on Tuesday, including Umoja na Maendeleo, Farmers Party, Chama Cha Mashinani, Chama cha Kazi, National Agenda Party Of Kenya, and Economic Freedom Party.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019