Azimio la Umoja Party in Crisis: Another Round of Defections to UDA Leaves Party Reeling

Kenyan politics saw a significant shake-up on Tuesday as a section of leaders from the Azimio la Umoja party defected to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The move dealt a double blow to Azimio, which had already been facing challenges to its legitimacy. The leaders from Taita Taveta County pledged their support to President William Ruto’s agenda, which is seen as a significant boost to UDA’s ambitions ahead of the 2022 elections.

The defections were received by newly installed UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi. He was joined by Mathira MP Erick Wamumbi and Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba. Former Kakamega senator Malala said the defectors pledged to support Ruto’s agenda amid an impending push-up against what Azimio has termed an illegitimate regime.

The same day saw former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and a section of Nyanza ODM leaders also decamp to UDA. Kidero cited Azimio’s lack of progress in people’s lives, saying the party was only interested in protests that do not improve citizens’ lives.

Six affiliate parties also dissolved and officially joined UDA on Tuesday, including Umoja na Maendeleo, Farmers Party, Chama Cha Mashinani, Chama cha Kazi, National Agenda Party Of Kenya, and Economic Freedom Party.