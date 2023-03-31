Azimio Leader Rails Against International Community’s Silence on Alleged Electoral Irregularities

Ugunja MP and Minority Whip Opiyo Wandayi has called on the international community to condemn the alleged attempted murder of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at the funeral of the first elected woman MP and Mayor Mama Grace Onyango in Gem, Wandayi urged the international community to exhibit consistency in their condemnation of violence and human rights abuses.

He noted that while the US government had expressed concern over the growing cases of attacks against journalists in Kenya, they must also condemn the police for targeting Raila.

Wandayi emphasized that the international community cannot exhibit selective amnesia and called for a categorical condemnation of the attempted murder of Raila Odinga.

He compared the situation to the Rwandan genocide of 1994, where the international community’s silence led to the loss of almost a million people.

The Ugunja MP also called on the international community and the church to come out and condemn the violence, stating that democracy must be based on a fair and just electoral process.

He urged them to call out Deputy President William Ruto and his regime on the matter, saying that there are no two ways about it.

Wandayi’s remarks come after Raila Odinga accused the international community of misrepresenting the facts about Kenya’s elections, particularly the August 2022 elections.

Raila alleged that the international community had turned a blind eye to the events of August 15, where election commissioners differed on the election results.