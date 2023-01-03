Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Azimio Leaders Gang Up Against William Ruto’s Plan to Abolish HELB 

By

Published

1x 1

William Ruto

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has raised questions over President William Ruto’s plan to scrap the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and replace it with another body.

In a statement on Tuesday January 3, Wandayi poked holes on the plan arguing that it will affect continuing students that are being financed by the body.

“As you disband HELB, what happens to the poor university students who are due to report for their new semester this month? Do they also defer their studies for six months, which is historic?” Wandayi questioned. 

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino on the other hand has asked the Head of State to cease the government’s plan to abolish the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

“Ruto, HELB wachana nayo Kabisa. Comrades are poor & only education will save them from the york of poverty. For we live in an hour of change & challenge, decade of hope & fear, in an age of both knowledge and ignorance. The greater our knowledge increases the greater our ignorance unfolds,” Babu Owino said.

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai also faulted the move arguing that it is a plan by the Ruto government to stop funding public universities.

“They won’t fund public universities and they will abolish HELB?” Alai questioned.

634 nrs

President William Ruto had on January 1 stated that he will abolish HELB and replace it with the National Skill and Funding Council (NSFC).

“In the last four months I have been in office, I have laid a perfect groundwork that will transform the country’s tertiary education system. Instead of different funding systems, the government will establish the National Skill and Funding Council (NSFC) that will amalgamate the existing funding bodies,” Ruto announced.

Adding that “The new body will double the current HELB funds from Ksh 11 billion to Ksh 22 billion.NSFC will further mobilize grants, bursaries, and scholarships from private and public sponsors to cover non-tuition costs.”

Also Read: President Ruto To Abolish HELB and Replace it With NSFC

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019