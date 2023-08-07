Azimio Official Questions Why Presidnet Ruto is Yet to Fire ‘Incompetent’ CSs

KANU political affairs Secretary General Fred Okang’o has questioned why President William Ruto is yet to sack Cabinet Secretaries who he said are incompetent.

Speaking on Monday August 7, Okang’o said the CSs who have shown tardiness in office will encourage botching of service delivery in the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Ruto himself admitted to the world and to the public that some of his CSs don’t actually know what they are doing and that he actually knows more than them. He also admitted that there were others who came late.

“That points to the fact that the suitability, competency and personal integrity of the CSs is in question and therefore in his own view they are not fit to hold such offices, I am wondering why he has not fired them up to now,” said Okang’o.

President Ruto on Tuesday last week during the contract-signing event at State House lectured CSs saying he will not condone incompetent leaders.

The Head of State also fired a warning to CSs, PSs and Head of Parastatals who were late and were locked out of the event.

“I don’t know whether it is this performance contracts that have been going on for 20 years that many people maybe mistakenly think that it is a ritual and that is why people resort to the old incompetent excuses that there was traffic for them not to be in the most important public function,” said Ruto during the event.

He added, “We have a job because we have a contract, if you cannot keep time with your employer, you have basically dismissed yourself, it is just as simple as that.”

According to reports Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Trade CS Moses Kuria were among the officials who were locked out during the event.

