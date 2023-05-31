Azimio Picks Announces New Deputy Majority Whip 

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition has picked Embakasi West Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje as the new National Assembly Deputy Minority Whip replacing Sabina Chege.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi stated that Chege was ousted from the position over her allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza government.

Wandayi expressed confidence that Mwenje will prove equal to the task.

“Azimio has today settled on Hon. Mark Mwenje as the Deputy Minority Whip of the National Assembly. He will be taking up the position which was left vacant upon the removal of Hon. Sabina Chege about a month ago.

“We recognize him as a committed, consistent, energetic and youthful fighter who has shown the will to stand up for the people and fight for the party. We have no doubt he will prove equal to the task,” said Wandayi.

Chege’s dismissal from the position, however, is subject to approval from Speaker Moses Wetangula, who has refused to approve her removal, asking the coalition to first put their house in order.

Wetangula gave the Azimio coalition a period of thirty days to replace Chege after they failed to name her replacement.

“The communication received from the minority party with regard to the replacement of Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip is incomplete and therefore does not comply with the requirements of standing order 20 (A) of the National Assembly standing orders,” Wetangula said on May 2.

He added, “I hereby grant the Minority party a period of thirty days from today within which to convey appropriate communication of the replacement of its minority whip if it wishes.”

