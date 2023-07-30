Azimio Reveals Raila Has Met Ruto For Bipartisan Talks

President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga have commenced the first round of mediated talks, facilitated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, aimed at resolving differences between the Kenya Kwanza government and the opposition.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya revealed during a media conference that the two leaders have met to establish the framework for dialogue, but no conclusive agreements have been reached yet.

“There was a meeting chaired by Hom Obasanjo. Baba (Odinga) accepted to be in that meeting because of his respect for Hon. Obasanjo. That meeting did not conclude on any issues. It was a meeting to agree on when and how to hold talks,” the former CS said.

Munya dismissed statements from the Kenya Kwanza faction, particularly one made by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, outlining the issues to be discussed.

He clarified that the Odinga-led coalition has also tabled its priorities, with the high cost of living as the top concern, exacerbated by the recent lifting of the conservatory order on the Finance Act 2023.

Among the other demands put forth by the opposition are an audit of the 2022 General Elections results and an investigation into police brutality during the recent anti-government protests.

Munya emphasized that both parties’ priorities should be respected during the talks.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi had previously announced the involvement of former Nigerian leader Obasanjo in the talks, with each side required to select five members for the discussions.

Unlike previous dialogue attempts that failed to materialize, the coalition now vows to continue with nationwide rallies while engaging in the bipartisan talks.

Munya asserted that the right to association, expression, and assembly is constitutionally protected and will not be subject to negotiation.

“As we continue to pursue discussion, we shall continue will our engagements with the people. That right of association, expression and assembly is in the constitution and we are not to negotiate that with anyone,” Munya said.