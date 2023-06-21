Azimio Senators Walk Out On CS Kuria In Protest Of His Appearance in Senate 

Azimio la Umoja Senators on Wednesday June 21 staged a walkout from the Senate chambers after Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was allowed to speak.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna asked Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to bar CS Kuria from speaking in the chamber, having pushed for a censure motion against him.

He argued that the CS would use the session to cleanse himself over the Edible Oil Scandal and for attacking Nation Media Group.

“I have filed a motion at the Senate to discuss Moses Kuria’s conduct because the constitution, which guarantees media freedom, must be upheld. A person in such a capacity should not be allowed to make such remarks which can’t be made even before children,” Sifuna stated.

However, Kingi ruled that CS Kuria could appear as the censure motion has not been officially tabled.

“Having not seen the proposed motion by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, it cannot be a subject of discussion on the floor of the House today.

“Even assuming that the proposed motion was submitted to the Office of the Speaker, it may have not been admissible. So what we are doing is anticipating debates, contrary to Standing Order 99,” Kingi stated.

Minutes after issuing the directive, the Azimio senators led by Sifuna and Enoch Wambua walked out the chamber while lashing out at the speaker.

Kingi was forced to suspend the Senate session temporarily after the exit of Azimio Senators made the house lack quorum.

According to Standing Order number 41; the House cannot transact business when it lacks quorum.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Threatens Nation Media Group After Airing of Oil Deal Exposé