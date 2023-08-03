Connect with us

Politics

Azimio Sets Date For Bipartisan Talks Negotiations

The Azimio la Umoja now wants the fresh talks with the Kenya Kwanza government to kick off on Monday August 7, 2023.

In a statement signed by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday, August 3, the opposition invited the Kenya Kwanza team to Serena Hotel on Monday, August 7 at 11 am for the bipartisan talks.

“We today extend an invitation to the Kenya Kwanza National Dialogue Team, the Leader of the Majority Party in the National Assembly, and the designated leader of the Kenya Kwanza delegation for the initial joint meeting of both parties at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi, on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11 am,” read the statement in part.

The opposition coalition noted that it took the step to set the date and venue because of the time factor adding that they want the talks to end by the beginning of September.

“We have taken this step because we believe time is of the essence. While a lot of hard work will be needed to resolve the issues at hand, we believe a speedy start and a time bound program is necessary to put the nation at ease. Consequently, we believe this process should come to an end at the close of August, 2023,” the statement added.

“As a party, we believe that if all concerned show the courage and commitment, there is now a real chance that, before the 1st of September, Kenya will be reunited.”

The party reiterated that it wants the committee to discuss the cost of living, audit of the 2022 presidential elections, reconstitution of IEBC, measures to prevent interference of political parties and governance issues.

This comes a day after Kenya Kwanza unveiled its team that will negotiate with Azimio. In a statement on Wednesday, August 2, the ruling coalition nominated National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar and Bungoma Women Rep Catherine Wambilianga to the dialogue committee.

Azimio on the other hand will be represented, Kalonzo Musyoka, Opiyo Wandayi, Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Also Read: Kenya Kwanza Picks 5-Member Team To Dialogue With Azimio in Fresh Talks

