Azimio Suspends Bi-Partisan Talks Again

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has suspended bi-partisan talks with the Kenya Kwanza government for the second time.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday May 23 stated that there was a stalemate over lowering the cost of Unga, preservation of IEBC Servers, halting IEBC reconstitution and

“We have had to suspend the Bipartisan dialogue after we could not persuade our friends from KK to concede to some common sense interim measures namely 1. Lowering of the cost of Unga, 2.Preservation of the Election Servers, 3. Suspension of IEBC reconstitution, 4. For them to leave Jubilee alone,” Said Sifuna.

The ODM Secretary General went on to say the four issues are necessary to safeguard the outcome of bi-partisan talks.

“These are necessary in our view in order to safeguard the outcome of the talks. We hope sense shall prevail,” he added.

His remarks come a day after Azimio leader Raila Odinga threatened to go back to the streets if the bipartisan talks do not solve the high cost of living, the IEBC server issues, and the independence of political parties.

Speaking during the Jubilee Party NDC at Ngong Racecourse Raila stated that the bipartisan committee has fourteen days to solve the issues or else he would go back to the streets.

“Tulisema mazungumzo iwe mwezi moja na sasa imebaki siku kumi na nne. Kama ile kamati ya bipartisan haiwezi kupata suluhisho juu ya gharama ya maisha, mambo ya server na uhuru wa vyama, tutarudi uwanjani, sisi hatuwezi kutishwa,” said Raila.

