Azimio Suspends Bi-partisan Talks with Government

The Azimio la Umoja coalition has suspended talks with the government after a stalemate on the inclusion of MPs Adan Keynan (Eldas) and David Pkosing (Pokot South).

Speaking on Tuesday, April 25, Otiende Amollo stated that the stalemate can be solved by three options only, either the two MPs choose to withdraw from the team, Azimio, and Kenya Kwanza withdraw their objection to the two MPs or the appointing authorities choose to withdraw any of those gentlemen on their own accord.

“Until then we have hit a stalemate and we have suspended these talks until such time as there might be consensus along the lines reached or the position changes,” said Amollo.

The ODM MP argued that KUP is yet to make an attempt to withdraw from the Azimio coalition despite announcing support for President William Ruto.

“On the objection of Pkosing’s inclusion, we have discussed and we have not had an issue of principle on Pkosing. Pkosing is a member of the Kenya Union Party (KUP), which signed a pre-election agreement with Azimio and remains part of Azimio. To date, there has not been any agreement or attempt to withdraw from Azimio. Pkosing is the deputy leader and has not made any indication to move,” he stated.

The Kenya Kwanza team on their part proposed that bi-partisan co-chairs hold a separate with President Ruto and Raila Odinga to sort the issue.

“On the part of Kenya Kwanza, we have agreed that we require further consultations with the principles of the coalitions so that we are able to move forward.

“Therefore, as we adjourn today, it is open for Otiende Amollo and myself to meet President Ruto and also meet the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a co-principal so that we can give them a report,” Tharaka Member of Parliament George Gitonga stated.

Also Read: Babu Owino Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Azimio Bipartisan Committee List