Azimio To Hold Parallel Jamhuri Day at Jacaranda Gardens

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance will hold a Parallel Jamhuri Day Celebrations on December 12 to demonstrate against the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Monday December 5 in Nairobi, Raila stated that the rally which will be held at Jacaranda Gardens will be peaceful and called on the government to provide security at the venue.

“On the 12th of December, we are going to Jacaranda Gardens in Embakasi, not Kamukunji. We will be celebrating Jamhuri Day with Kenyan patriots and it is also going to be a very peaceful congregation. No protests, no picketing, although that is also guaranteed by the constitution of Kenya,” Raila said.

More to follow…..