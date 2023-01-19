Azimio To Issue Direction on Alleged 2022 Poll Rigging After Raila Return

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party’s top leadership will in the coming days issue a comprehensive statement in regards to a report detailing how the 2022 General Election was allegedly rigged in favor of President William Ruto.

The Azimio leaders on Thursday led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said they will do so when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga returns to the country after his South Africa Tour.

“In a few days our coalition leader who is abroad will be arriving into the country and we will give Kenyans a way forward. At that time we will collectively issue a public statement together with the data and the direction the country should take following these revelations,

“The data calls into question the outcome of the presidential elections and the credibility and legitimacy of our entire electoral system and infrastructure. There are more revelations in our possession that will unearth the theft in the 2022 General Election. This was not an election but a sham’ said Kalonzo.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua on her part stated that the alleged masterminds behind the alleged poll rigging report are currently interrogating IEBC employees to determine if they were responsible for the release of the contentious polling data.

“This data was sat on deliberately by the IEBC having known what they did and the court allowed that because IEBC is the duty bearer under the Constitution; they keep the records and they keep them to the order of the court when they ought to be availed to parties when they demand them,” she said.

“The truth is finally out and no wonder there are reports that IEBC is interrogating personnel to find out who let the cat out of the bag.” Karua added.

