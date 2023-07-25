Connect with us

Azimio Wants To Hide Behind Night Vigil To Cause Chaos on Wednesday – Malalah

In a heated political development, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malalah, has accused the Azimio la Umoja coalition of plotting to cause chaos in the aftermath of their decision to call off anti-government protests.

The accusations came to light on Tuesday, July 25, during a press conference held at the UDA headquarters in Nairobi.

Malalah raised concerns that the opposition’s plans to hold vigils for the deceased protestors could potentially escalate tensions and disrupt public safety.

The nationwide protests, which were initially scheduled for Wednesday of the same week, had garnered significant attention and anticipation, drawing contrasting reactions from various political factions and citizens alike.

Amidst mounting pressures and increasing concerns about public order, the Azimio coalition eventually called off the demonstrations.

However, this move did not appease the UDA Secretary General, who expressed skepticism about the opposition’s alternative approach.

Malalah accused the Azimio la Umoja coalition of attempting to exploit the emotions surrounding the deaths of protestors during previous demonstrations, using vigils as a pretext to incite chaos and unrest.

He urged the opposition leaders to find alternative ways to express their grievances and show solidarity with the victims of police brutality.

“If you want to mourn those who passed away, we have many ways to do it; you can go to church and pray for their families or visit their homes. To say that you want to light candles at night and hold a night vigil, you are planning to cause chaos. We are aware of your plan and the government will ensure the safety of all citizens is maintained,” stated Malalah firmly.

In response to Azimio’s decision to call off the protests and opt for solidarity parades and vigils, the coalition emphasized their commitment to honoring the victims of police brutality and seeking justice for them.

Their plan was to hold peaceful vigils in various locations across the country, with the objective of paying tribute to those who lost their lives during the course of protests.

“Azimio has made the decision that on Wednesday, rather than go to the streets for a peaceful demonstration as earlier announced, we will hold solidarity parades and vigils for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country. We are calling Kenyans to come out and light candles and lay flowers in remembrance of and respect for the victims,” announced the Azimio coalition.

