Azimio Warns Uganda Over Supplying Government With Pink Water

The Ugandan government was on Friday March 31 accused of supplying the Kenyan government with pink water to manage demonstrators.

National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi alleged that the President Yoweri Museveni was meddling with Kenyan affairs by assisting President William Ruto in dealing with the demos.

Wandayi claimed to have credible intelligence while warning the Ugandan government that the move would backfire.

The Ugunja MP explained that Uganda relies on Kenya because the majority of their products were transported by road, with the Kisumu-Busia Highway serving as the primary corridor.

“That coloured water used in the protests on Thursday, March 30, was coming from Museveni.

“He needs to remember that his goods are passing through our land here (Kisumu – Busia ) highway. He is forgetting,” Wandayi stated.

He insisted that the opposition would continue with their anti-government demonstrations, which are expected to intensify on Monday, April 3.

The use of pink water cannons was used during the Azimio protests on March 20.

During prior demonstrations, police used ordinary water.

The Pink water is used to assist authorities in identifying protesters after demonstrations because it sticks to the body and clothes for hours before washing off.

Notably, Azimio’s claims could not be verified as the Ugandan police and government have not yet responded to the allegations.

