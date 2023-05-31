Azimio Writes Writes To Kenya Kwanza Over Suspension Of Bipartisan Talks

Azimio la Umoja co-chairperson in the bipartisan talks Otiende Amollo has written to his Kenya Kwanza counterpart George Murugara notifying him of the suspension in the negotiations.

Otiende in a letter dated May 30 said the decision was made during the Azimio la Umoja Parliamentary Group meeting held on Tuesday.

“In the circumstances, we are withholding the issuance of a notice of dissolution under clause 38 of the framework agreement until you respond to the aforementioned concerns,” said Amollo.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on Tuesday announced that the Azimio coalition had given Kenya Kwanza until Tuesday midnight to resolve their concerns or face consequences.

He stressed that Kenya Kwanza had made little progress in addressing the issues identified, which included a full reworking of the proposed Finance Bill, 2023, the opening of election servers, and the high cost of living.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition asked that Kenya Kwanza stop interfering in the affairs of Azimio affiliate parties, particularly the Jubilee Party, which is led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is our resolution that other than merely committing not to interfere with the affairs of other parties, Kenya Kwanza must agree that all Jubilee MPs who have defected to Kenya Kwanza, in essence, have to face by-elections in line with the constitution,” Azimio stated.

The opposition coalition also asked President Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill 2023 and come up with a new one that will accommodate the needs of Kenyans.

“It is our position that the Finance Bill 2023 as presently crafted must be withdrawn and replaced by a bill that appreciates the suffering of the people of Kenya are going through,” Azimio added.

“The bill must be withdrawn in totality and reintroduced afresh in a manner that is sensitive to the plight of poor Kenyans.”

