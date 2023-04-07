Babu Owino Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Azimio Bipartisan Committee List 

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has broken silence after he missed out the seven member Azimio team that will engage with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza side during bi-partisan talks.

In a statement via Twitter on Thursday, Babu called out the Azimio leadership for neglecting the youth while forming the team.

He argued that the youth ought to have been featured in the lineup as they are the ones who participated in anti-government protests and faced police brutality.

“A team has been set up to Represent Azimio in the Bipartisan talks.I wish them well. However, it would have been more effective and efficient if a youth was part of the team because it’s the youth who still at the forefront of the struggle,” Babu stated.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko supported Sonko saying that he ought to have been included in the list.

“It is not fair to leave Babu Owino out of the committee the way he has braced teargas to support you in protests. Be loyal Baba,” Sonko said.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai also weighed on the issue noting that Azimio should have included MCAs.

“It’s a team which might not work well for us. MCAs drove the resistance against impunity. MPs sold us off and were even bought in the National Assembly and Senate,” Alai stated.

The Azimio leadership on Thursday picked three senators and four MPs to the bi-partisan committee. They include; Senators Ledama Olekina (Narok), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Enoch Wambua (Kitui), and MPs David Kosing (Pokot South), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), and Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi).

The Kenya Kwanza camp is yet to unveil its list of members. The Coalition is however expected to have a Parliamentary Group meeting next week.

