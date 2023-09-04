Babu Owino Clarifies Reports Of Being Kicked Out Of KYPA Secretary General Position

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has refuted reports that he was kicked out of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association (KYPA) secretary-general position.

In a statement on Monday, Owino explained that he voluntarily decided to step down from the position in the association to allow other young MPs to also serve.

“We did meet as 15 members of parliament from the Azimio coalition party and I decided as Babu Owino to step down from my position as secretary general and give a chance to other new members of parliament to get to serve us in various positions.

“I stepped down, Hon. Mark Mwenje also stepped down as deputy secretary general since he is now minority whip and Hon Hezena Lemaletian stepped down as treasurer and we gave these opportunities to other members,” Babu said.

The ODM MP went on to say he cannot be kicked out of KYPA adding that the association needs him more than he needs it.

“There was nothing like Babu being kicked out. Do I look like someone who can be kicked out of KYPA? It is KYPA that needs Babu Owino and Babu Owino does not need KYPA , but for the collective interest of all members of parliament and the respect we have for KYPA that is what makes us part of it,” Babu stated.

He further said their exits were in the best interest of the association and urged the current leadership to not be swayed by the government and forget to defend the rights of youths.

“We did this for the best interest of all of us, for rotational leadership and KYPA must stick to its principles. We must never be overtaken by the government because this is a caucus that should protect the interest of youth in this nation,” he further stated.

