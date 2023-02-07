Connect with us

Babu Owino Declares Bid To Succeed John Mbadi As The ODM Chairman 

Babu Mbadi

Embakasi East Member of Parliament has announced his bid to replace nominated MP John Mbadi as the ODM chairman. 

In a statement via Twitter on Tuesday February 7, the second term MP stated that he is ready to steer the party into greater heights.

“We wish you well Hon.John Mbadi as you step down from ODM Party Chairmanship.It is now my time to take over from where you have left and steer the Party to greater heights and prosperity. Youth Power,” Babu wrote. 

His announcement comes hours after Mbadi stated that he is ready to leave the party position. 

“Those who think being chairman is so important to them let them offer themselves to lead, I am very ready to leave the position to them, right now I am the chair but I am not dying to be the chair, I have done by bit they took away my position as the minority leader.

“I am still alive, they can still take away the chairmanship, I will still be alive. I want to repeat it for the record, I want to leave this position of ODM chair,” Mbadi stated. 

The former Suba South MP noted that the party leader Raila Odinga is aware of the issue and the only problem is the absence of a vice chairperson he can hand over the mantle to.

“I am not a person to run away from the office before we get good succession, I want to be succeeded, and still I will serve the party in whatever capacity. You know some people think being a chair is something I am dying for, far from the truth, I have done my bit,” he added.

Also Read: Inside Raila Odinga’s Plan to Clean his ODM Party Ahead of 2027

