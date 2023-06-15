Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Babu Owino Explains Why He Did Not Take Part In Voting Against The Finance Bill

By

Published

Babu Owino

Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has defended himself after he failed to take part in the Finance Bill 2023 voting process.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Babu stated that he left the National Assembly to prepare for his defence hearing at Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.

“I approached Hon Opiyo Wandayi and explained to him my situation. I told him that I would be having my defence hearing at the Milimani Law Courts and that I needed to meet my lawyer for preparations. He okayed and I left. As I speak I am with my lawyer preparing for my case at Milimani Law Courts,” said Babu.

The second term MP also blamed National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula for the Mishap, claiming that he had announced that the voting would take place after the third reading.

“I realised that the Speaker changed and made another ruling that voting was to take place on Wednesday. By that time, so many members were depending on the fact that voting will occur next week and that explains why so many members missed, especially from the Azimio Coalition,” he stated.

Babu went on to castigate the Finance Bill 2023 saying it is retrogressive and will punish Kenyans.  

“I want to say that this Finance Bill is very retrogressive. It is a bill that is punishing Kenyans. It is a Bill that I cannot support. It is a Bill even if Raila would have told me to support it I would not have done so because of my loyalty to the people. I am sorry I was not present because of my situation tomorrow (Thursday),” he added.

The Finance Bill second reading was passed in the National Assembly after 176 MPs voted Yes and 81 MPs voting against it. 

Also Read: Kilifi North MP Owen Baya Calls Out Azimio MPs Over Finance Bill 2023

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019