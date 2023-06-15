Babu Owino Explains Why He Did Not Take Part In Voting Against The Finance Bill

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has defended himself after he failed to take part in the Finance Bill 2023 voting process.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Babu stated that he left the National Assembly to prepare for his defence hearing at Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.

“I approached Hon Opiyo Wandayi and explained to him my situation. I told him that I would be having my defence hearing at the Milimani Law Courts and that I needed to meet my lawyer for preparations. He okayed and I left. As I speak I am with my lawyer preparing for my case at Milimani Law Courts,” said Babu.

The second term MP also blamed National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula for the Mishap, claiming that he had announced that the voting would take place after the third reading.

“I realised that the Speaker changed and made another ruling that voting was to take place on Wednesday. By that time, so many members were depending on the fact that voting will occur next week and that explains why so many members missed, especially from the Azimio Coalition,” he stated.

Babu went on to castigate the Finance Bill 2023 saying it is retrogressive and will punish Kenyans.

“I want to say that this Finance Bill is very retrogressive. It is a bill that is punishing Kenyans. It is a Bill that I cannot support. It is a Bill even if Raila would have told me to support it I would not have done so because of my loyalty to the people. I am sorry I was not present because of my situation tomorrow (Thursday),” he added.

The Finance Bill second reading was passed in the National Assembly after 176 MPs voted Yes and 81 MPs voting against it.

