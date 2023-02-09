Babu Owino: Matiang’i is paying the price of his failure to arrest Chebukati

Babu Owino has blamed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i for not arresting former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati, which he claims would have prevented the recent raid on Dr Matiang’i’s home.

In a tweet, the controversial lawmaker claimed that had Dr Matiang’i listened to him and arrested former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati, then what is happening would have been forestalled.

“If Matiang’i would have heed my advice/instructions of arresting Chebukati we would have not gone through these nonsensical games,” the MP tweeted.

The raid sparked outrage and calls for transparency, with some reports linking it to the 2022 election. Babu Owino’s comments add to the controversy surrounding the incident.