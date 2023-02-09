Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Babu Owino: Matiang’i is paying the price of his failure to arrest Chebukati

By

Published

Babu Owino
Babu Owino

Babu Owino has blamed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i for not arresting former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati, which he claims would have prevented the recent raid on Dr Matiang’i’s home.

In a tweet, the controversial lawmaker claimed that had Dr Matiang’i listened to him and arrested former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati, then what is happening would have been forestalled.

“If Matiang’i would have heed my advice/instructions of arresting Chebukati we would have not gone through these nonsensical games,” the MP tweeted.

The raid sparked outrage and calls for transparency, with some reports linking it to the 2022 election. Babu Owino’s comments add to the controversy surrounding the incident.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019