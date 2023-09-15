Babu Owino: Why Azimio Should Pull Out of the Bipartisan Talks

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino now wants the Azimio la Umoja coalition to pull out of the National Dialogue Committee (NDC).

Speaking on Friday, September 15 at Parliament Buildings Babu said the talks are pointless since the government is not addressing the high cost of living.

The ODM MP asked the Azimio leadership to instead engage Kenyans directly.

“The government is not doing anything to stop pump prices from going up. Life is already unbearable for Kenyans but the government appears not concerned.

“We need to communicate in a language that the government understands better,” said Babu.

The second term MP proposed the Azimio leadership to start a conversation with mama mbogas, boda boda and matatu operators, small-scale traders and parents.

His remarks come after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority the prices of petroleum products in the country rise to an all-time high.

The price of petrol has now risen by over Sh16, while diesel has risen by Sh21.32 and kerosene by Sh33.13.

“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by Sh16.96, Diesel increases by Sh21.32 per litre and Kerosene increases by Sh33.13 per litre,” Epra announced on Thursday.

The new prices are expected to affect Kenyans who are grappling with the skyrocketing cost of basic commodities.

The Kenya Kwanza and Azimio dialogue committee has been holding talks since the beginning of August.

The talks are being led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Other members of the committee are Opiyo Wandayi, Amina Mnyazi, Okong’o Mogeni and former CS Eugene Wamalwa.

Embu governor Cecily Mbarire, legislators Aaron Cheruiyot, Omar Hassan Omar and Catherine Wambilianga are also part of the committee.

