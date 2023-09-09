Babu Owino’s Advice To University Students Over Hiked Fees

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has urged student leaders across the country to express their frustrations against hiked fees through peaceful protests.

In a statement on his X account on Saturday, Babu said the move will save parents from digging deep in their pockets to pay school fees.

“Student leaders across the country should come out and hold peaceful demonstrations to protect parents from paying heavy university fees hiked by the government. Wake up comrades and save the future of our children, save our education system,” he said.

According to the new funding model, those qualified for higher education ought to apply for state grants and loans, unlike previously when it was issued freely on educational performance merit.

Some students have however expressed concerns that higher learning institutions have increased fees even after the government issued a warning.

The government had warned institutions against increasing fees noting that they would be penalized and the Memorandum of understanding signed with them will be revoked.

“Universities have signed a memorandum of understanding with us based on the fees they charge. If they increase fees, then the MOU will be revoked and they will be charged,” Universities Fund CEO Geoffrey Monari said.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu on Wednesday extended the deadline for university students seeking loans and scholarships for their higher education up to October 7, 2023.

He at the same time directed the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to review its portal to ensure all the 2,000 students yet to reach the age of 18 apply for HELB loans.

Machogu further ordered the Universities Fund and Higher Education Loans Board to put measures for speedy processing of scholarships and bursaries for students who applied.

