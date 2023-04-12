Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Bahati ditches Uhuru for Ruto, eyes Mathare seat

By

Published

Bahati Kelvin Mathari MP aspirant
Bahati Kelvin Mathari MP aspirant

Kenyan musician Kelvin Kioko Bahati, popularly known as Bahati, has officially announced his departure from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition and joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) side. This decision comes after an unsuccessful attempt to capture the Mathare Constituency seat in the August 2022 polls on a Jubilee ticket, where he lost to ODM’s Anthony Oluoch.

Bahati, accompanied by his wife Diana Marua, comedian MC Jessy, Rufftone, KRG The Don, and DK Kwenye Beat, among others, was received at the UDA headquarters by party secretary general Cleophas Malala. Bahati expressed his confidence that UDA would win the Mathare seat in the next election, which is in 2027.

The musician shared that he had cried several times while in Azimio, which led him to search for a party that would pay attention to him. He stated, “Mtu asiwahi sema mimi nilikua wa Azimio, mimi ni mtu UDA damu” (Let no one say that I was in Azimio, no, I’m a strong UDA member).

Bahati’s move to UDA comes after he found himself in Azimio wrangles during the last election as he refused to step down and rally behind the ODM candidate in the spirit of zonings aimed at ensuring the coalition’s success. He once famously walked out on Azimio leader Raila Odinga at a rally after being compelled to step down and promised a job in government.

Speaking at the UDA office, Bahati expressed his happiness in joining President William Ruto’s party, which he believes has confidence in the youth. Mr. Malala welcomed him and stated that the current regime recognizes artists, comedians, and talents, citing President Ruto’s deliberate move to mainstream talent into a money-making endeavor through the launch of Talenta Hela.

MC Jessy, in his remarks, emphasized that having more artists join UDA is a move to actualize the dream of dominating the political arena and ensuring that artists do not have to ask for contributions online at the end of President William Ruto’s tenure.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019