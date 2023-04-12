Bahati ditches Uhuru for Ruto, eyes Mathare seat

Kenyan musician Kelvin Kioko Bahati, popularly known as Bahati, has officially announced his departure from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition and joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) side. This decision comes after an unsuccessful attempt to capture the Mathare Constituency seat in the August 2022 polls on a Jubilee ticket, where he lost to ODM’s Anthony Oluoch.

Bahati, accompanied by his wife Diana Marua, comedian MC Jessy, Rufftone, KRG The Don, and DK Kwenye Beat, among others, was received at the UDA headquarters by party secretary general Cleophas Malala. Bahati expressed his confidence that UDA would win the Mathare seat in the next election, which is in 2027.

The musician shared that he had cried several times while in Azimio, which led him to search for a party that would pay attention to him. He stated, “Mtu asiwahi sema mimi nilikua wa Azimio, mimi ni mtu UDA damu” (Let no one say that I was in Azimio, no, I’m a strong UDA member).

Bahati’s move to UDA comes after he found himself in Azimio wrangles during the last election as he refused to step down and rally behind the ODM candidate in the spirit of zonings aimed at ensuring the coalition’s success. He once famously walked out on Azimio leader Raila Odinga at a rally after being compelled to step down and promised a job in government.

Speaking at the UDA office, Bahati expressed his happiness in joining President William Ruto’s party, which he believes has confidence in the youth. Mr. Malala welcomed him and stated that the current regime recognizes artists, comedians, and talents, citing President Ruto’s deliberate move to mainstream talent into a money-making endeavor through the launch of Talenta Hela.

MC Jessy, in his remarks, emphasized that having more artists join UDA is a move to actualize the dream of dominating the political arena and ensuring that artists do not have to ask for contributions online at the end of President William Ruto’s tenure.