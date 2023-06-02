Big Blow To Uhuru As Registrar Of Political Parties Declines To Confirm Jubilee Party Changes

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has declined to ratify changes to the Jubilee party leadership that were made by former President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

In a letter dated May 29 and addressed to embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Nderitu informed the Uhuru faction that their changes had been declined over failure to submit complete documents.

The registrar stated that Kioni failed to present a duly signed list of delegates who attended the NDC, together with their ID numbers, in order for the office to determine the composition of the NDC and the quorum.

Nderitu stated that this is in accordance with Articles 8.1[1] and 23 of the Jubilee party constitution.

The agency further stated that Kioni did not present the entire NDC’s minutes to assess the method and mode of election.

“Owing to the above, the documents submitted are incomplete,” reads the letter signed by Nderitu dated May 29.

During the NDC held on May 22, the Uhuru faction picked new officials including Jamleck Kamua who was named Director of Elections.

Other changes included; Saitoti Torome (party chairman),Yasir Noor (deputy secretary general), Pauline Njoroge (deputy organizing secretary, Maison Leshoomo (national women’s league chairperson), Agnes Thumbi (national youth league leader) and Nderitu Mureithi (business council leader).

The former ruling party also proposed to have four deputy party leaders, they are; Beatrice Gambo (deputy Party leader strategy), Maoka Maore (deputy party leader operations), Joseph Manje (deputy party leader programs) and Kados Muiruri (deputy party leader outreach).

The NDC also resolved to expel EALA MP Kanini Kegal, nominated MP Sabina Chege and National Treasurer Nelson Dzuya.

Others expelled were ;Naomi Shaban, Boniface Kinoti, Jimmy Angwenyi, Mutava Musyimi and Rachel Nyamai.

Also Read: Uhuru Blocked From Holding Jubilee Party NDC At Bomas