Politics

Big Names Who Missed Out Of CAS Nominations

By

Published

RUTO ONGWAE DEFECTORS

President William Ruto on Thursday unveiled a list of 50 Chief Administrative Secretary nominees in what concludes the formation of his Executive, six months after he assumed office.

However a number of big names such as fromer Kisii Governor James Ongwae and Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala missed out of the list. 

Purity Wangui Ngirici who lost the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat to Anne Waiguru, former Soy Member of Parliament, Caleb Kositany and former KTN News anchor Lindah Oguttu were left out. 

Former Jubile MP Gideon Keter, Former K24 anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga and former KBC journalist Boniface Musambi did not make it to the cut. 

Ngirici 730x409 1

Others who were left out include the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) Chairperson Indimuli Kahi, former Harambee Stars player McDonald Mariga, Ali Mbogo, former Lamu Senator Anuar Loitiptip and former Wajir Deputy Governor Ahmed Ali Muktar.

Notable names who were nominated by the Head of State are former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero,Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi, former KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion, Charles Njagua Kanyi (Jaguar), Isaac Mwaura and Millicent Omanga. 

Others were Nicholas Gumbo, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Kimani Ngujiri, Catherine Waruguru and Isaac Mwaura just to mention but a few.

The nominees have been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011).

“By dint of the Executive Action, the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011),” a statement from State House read. 

