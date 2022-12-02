Connect with us

Politics

Blow to Azimio Camp as Kenya Kwanza inches Closer in Removing the Cherera Four

By

Published

7867 IEBC 4 1

IEBC Commisioners

The fate of the Cherera four IEBC officials was effectively sealed on Thursday November 1 when the National Assembly recommended they be suspended from office pending further investigations.

The National Assembly adopted the report of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) which had recommended the formation of a tribunal to investigate the conduct of the 4 commissioners. 

JLAC resolved in its report that the petitions, along with supporting materials, be submitted to the President for further action, noting that there were sufficient grounds for their removal.

“That the House resolves that his Excellency the President appoints a tribunal to deal with the matter in accordance with Article 251(5) of the constitution. That considering the matters to which the petitions herein relate, the House resolves that his Excellency the President suspends the commissioners pending the determination of the tribunal,” the report read in part.

“That the House finds that the petitions discloses the grounds for the removal from office of Ms Julina Cherera, Ms Irene Cherop Masit, Mr Francis Mathenge Wanderi and Mr Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya as commissioners of IEBC,” the report added. 

However, after the report was presented, there was a heated debate in the National Assembly that forced opposition lawmakers to storm out of the chamber, claiming that the process was a sham.

This comes days after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga threatened to call countrywide demonstrations in solidarity with the four IEBC commissioners.  

The former Premier had called for mass protest beginning Wednesday but had to postpone until further notice. 

Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi stated at a press conference following the coalition’s Parliamentary Group meeting at the SKM Command Center in Karen that the decision was made to allow for the completion of ongoing national examinations.

“We have to reschedule the start of our public engagements to December 7 due to the ongoing national examinations,” Wandayi said.

Also Read: Inside Raila Odinga’s Plan to Hold a Parallel Jamuhuri Day Celebrations on December 12 

