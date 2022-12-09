Blow to Raila as another Azimio Leader Resigns, Warns Kenyans About The Opposition Camp

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Youth League Chairman, Solomon Kuria has resigned from the Raila led camp over claims of erosion of coalition agreements.

Speaking on Thursday, Kuria, noted that his decision was prompted by several issues, some of which he vowed to address later.

“Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party was formed as a culmination of extensive consultations amongst key stakeholders. At all times, the rule of law, protection of suitable ambience for investors and Kenyans, in general, to work, do business and attend to their daily chores was a guide principle agreed upon by all those involved,” Kuria asserted.

He bemoaned the coalition’s failure to keep him informed about recent calls for mass action, thereby breaching their agreement.

He also disagreed with ODM Party leader Raila Odinga on how to solve national problems.

Kuria believes Azimio’s approach as an opposition group, as well as its position on President William Ruto’s administration’s Hustler Fund, was misguided and ill-advised.

The former youth leader accused Azimio La Umoja’s One Kenya Coalition of breaking its promise to end the wastage culture.

He claimed that Raila’s coalition used extra-judicial resolutions, which was a complete departure from the original plan.

“It is strange that nobody found it necessary to consult or inform me of any of these plans, much as I am the representative of the largest constituency of the membership of the Party, youth,” he stated.

Kuria further asked the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition youth to distance themselves from the planned demonstrations.

His remarks come after the Azimio camp suspended its planned parallel Jamhuri Day Rally in Kamukunji Grounds on December 12.

Raila Odinga cited busy engagements prior and after as the reason to suspend the rally.

