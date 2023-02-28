Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Blow to Raila as Kambas also abandon him for Ruto

By

Published

raila odinga pix1
raila odinga pix1

The political landscape in Kenya is once again experiencing some twists and turns after over 100 Kamba leaders pledged their allegiance to President William Ruto. This move comes as a severe blow to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s quest to remove Ruto from power through mass action.

The leaders, comprising former Members of Parliament and Members of County Assembly from different political parties, accused Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka of taking them in political circles over his friendship with Raila. They also expressed their tiredness of being in the opposition, stating that they want to support the government.

In their declaration, the leaders rejected Raila’s calls for protests against the government and instead urged him to recognize Ruto as the duly elected President of Kenya. They also stated that they are moving away from the chains of the Wiper party, which they claim wants Kambas to languish in poverty.

The move by the Kamba leaders has come as a surprise to many, especially Kalonzo Musyoka, who has vowed to stand by Raila no matter what. It remains to be seen what impact this move will have on Raila’s Azimio movement and his plans to remove Ruto from power.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019