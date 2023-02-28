Blow to Raila as Kambas also abandon him for Ruto

The political landscape in Kenya is once again experiencing some twists and turns after over 100 Kamba leaders pledged their allegiance to President William Ruto. This move comes as a severe blow to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s quest to remove Ruto from power through mass action.

The leaders, comprising former Members of Parliament and Members of County Assembly from different political parties, accused Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka of taking them in political circles over his friendship with Raila. They also expressed their tiredness of being in the opposition, stating that they want to support the government.

In their declaration, the leaders rejected Raila’s calls for protests against the government and instead urged him to recognize Ruto as the duly elected President of Kenya. They also stated that they are moving away from the chains of the Wiper party, which they claim wants Kambas to languish in poverty.

The move by the Kamba leaders has come as a surprise to many, especially Kalonzo Musyoka, who has vowed to stand by Raila no matter what. It remains to be seen what impact this move will have on Raila’s Azimio movement and his plans to remove Ruto from power.