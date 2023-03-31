Connect with us

Boda boda rider charged with killing Banissa MP on Mombasa Road

A motorcycle taxi operator has been accused of causing the death of Banisa MP Kullow Maalim Hassan by reckless driving.

The accused, Philip Mweteli, pleaded not guilty to five charges before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu. According to the charges, Mweteli rode his motorcycle in a dangerous manner on March 25, 2023, at South B in Nairobi, resulting in the injury of the MP who subsequently died while receiving treatment.

Mweteli also denied other charges, including failing to report the accident and riding a motorcycle without a valid license.

Following his plea, the accused was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or an alternative bond of Sh500,000 with one surety.

 

The incident has sparked concerns about road safety in the country and the need for strict enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

