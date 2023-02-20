Breaking: 74 DCI Detectives Shuffled Across Country Following Disbandment of KRA Unit

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has disbanded a unit of 74 detectives attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and transferred them to different departments across the country.

The move came amid concerns over the unit’s effectiveness and allegations of a toxic work environment.

The DCI’s role is to detect and prevent tax evasion, revenue leakages, and investigate economic crimes.

The transfer of detectives follows Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks in September 2022, where he called for the recall of DCI detectives working in government offices, accusing them of creating a toxic work environment.

In the past, there have been reports of harassment and extortion by some DCI detectives, who are said to have used their positions to extort money from government officials, including governors.

Disbanding the unit is part of the government’s efforts to restore public confidence in its institutions, particularly the police, by eliminating corrupt elements.

This is the third unit to be disbanded since the Kenya Kwanza administration took over power in 2022.

The Special Service Unit (SSU) was disbanded in October 2022, following allegations of extrajudicial killings, while the anti-counterfeit unit was disbanded in November 2022, with 37 officers transferred to various departments.

The government has reiterated its commitment to eliminating corruption and restoring public trust in state institutions.

While disbanding units and transferring detectives is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done to address the root causes of corruption and to prevent it from happening in the first place.