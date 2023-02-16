Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Breaking: Azimio MP arrested

By

Published

ARAP KIRWA AJIUZULU KUTOKA UDA NA KUJIUNGA NA AZIMIO2 730x486 1
File Image of Kipruto Arap Kirwa.

Member of Parliament for Pokot South, David Pkosing, is currently being interrogated by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the ongoing banditry and insecurity in the region.

Pkosing was arrested on Thursday evening as he was leaving his office at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). Several MPs from West Pokot, including Senator Julius Murgor, Woman Rep Rael Leotum, Sigor MP Peter Lokachapong, North Pokot MP Titus Lotee, and Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, have trooped to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road in solidarity with Pkosing.

The government has declared a total war on banditry in six hotspot counties, including West Pokot, where a combined security operation involving the police and military has been ordered.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revealed on Sunday that in the last six months alone, more than 100 civilians and 16 police officers have been brutally murdered by marauding bandits and livestock rustlers in the Northern Rift Valley region.

To curb the rising insecurity, the CS imposed a 30-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in some of the areas affected by banditry in the counties of Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia, and Samburu as a corrective and deterrent measure. The government also gave a three-day amnesty for the voluntary surrender of all illegal firearms.

The move has been met with mixed reactions, with some leaders terming it a political witch-hunt aimed at stifling political dissent in the region.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019