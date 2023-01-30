Connect with us

Politics

Busia’s Paul Otuoma attacks Raila for urging Kenyans not to recognize RUTO as President

By

Published

Otuoma
Otuoma

Busia governor Paul Otuoma has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for urging Kenyans not to recognize William Ruto as President of Kenya.

During a public rally at Kamukunji Grounds last week, Raila said his people did not recognize Ruto as the head of state because of the alleged election rigging.

Raila said the whistleblower data showed that he won the election by 2 million votes.

“We as Azimio reject the 2022 election results totally. We cannot and will not recognize the Kenya Kwanza regime and we consider the Kenya Kwanza government illegitimate.
“We do not recognise William Ruto as the president of Kenya,” Raila told his charged supporters who chanted “Ruto must go”

However, speaking at a church service on Sunday, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, who was elected on an ODM ticket during last year’s general election, argued that refusing to recognise Ruto as the president will make it hard for him to deliver on his mandate as a governor.

“It is a time to work for our people. This Busia road is a highway. How will I make it a duo-carriage if I say I don’t work with the national government yet they are the ones to do it?” Otuoma posed

The governor said his position comes with a lot of responsibilities that require no sideshows.

“The things that we shall not recognise the president, I refused. And you know me, I don’t lie, I just tell you point blank.

