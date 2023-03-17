Caleb Kositany Lands Plum Gov’t Job After Missing Out On CAS Nominations

President William Ruto has appointed former Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany as the chairperson of the board of directors of the Kenya Airports Authority.

According to a gazette notice dated March 15, Kositany will serve in the board for a period of three years effective March 17, 2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5(1) (a) of the Kenya Airport Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander in chief of the Kenya Defence Forces appoint Caleb Kipkemei Kositany,” reads the notice in part.

The appointment comes after Kositany missed out on Chief Administrative Secretaries nominations.

Many Kenyans anticipated him to land a CAS position having been shortlisted by the Public Service Commission and even attended the interview.

Kositany was interested in running for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat in the August 9, 2022 general election but lost in the UDA primaries.

