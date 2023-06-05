CAS Itumbi Reveals Amount Of Money President Ruto Gave To Popular Mama Mboga 

ICT Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dennis Itumbi has claimed that popular mama mboga Pauline Waithira received Ksh 300 thousand from President William Ruto to stock her shop.

This is after Waithira featured in the Daily Nation newspaper accusing President Ruto of using and dumping her.

Itumbi has however watered down the claims saying Waithira was accorded considerable support for her business.

He noted that the current administration was supported by millions of Kenyans, implying that she was not the only one who helped Ruto become president.

“I have another 6m+ names of hustlers who voted for President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi – the President has given back through Hustler Fund, Housing, Fertilizer and UHC is on the course! Above that Shosh Pauline got 300k to stock her kiosk,” Itumbi stated.

In the newspaper, Waithira claimed that she is bitter with the Kenya Kwanza administration for abandoning her.

She claimed that she was not even invited to attend President William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony at Kasarani Stadium.

“I am very angry with politicians who used me for political gain during campaigns and have now abandoned me. I was used to illustrate how poor people will benefit from Ruto’s government through the bottom-up.

“But even after they won the presidential election, I was not even invited to Kasarani Stadium during the inauguration of President Ruto and his deputy. I spent the whole day crying at home, people were laughing at me,” Waithira said as quoted by Nation.

She also accused Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa, Trade CS Moses Kuria and Kiambu MP Machua Waithaka of not picking her calls.

