CAS Positions Not Wrong, Only The Name – ODM MP

Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi has defended the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) positions saying they are not wrong.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 4 while appearing before Citizen TV’s Day Break show, Elachi stated that the government was wrong to call the position CAS and should have instead retained it as the Assistant Minister position.

“Where the government went wrong was to call it CASs. These are positions that have always been there but under different names; advisors. I wish the government would have just retained that because it has worked for many years it’s only that people have never followed through to know.

“The public service has always engaged with government positions and those positions were there with the perks and everything, it’s only that the name was not CAS,” said Elachi.

The ODM MP argued that the positions are important in Ministries so as to follow through whether anything is happening in a ministry and various state departments.

“You need someone to follow through to find out if anything is happening in the Ministries. You just can’t leave it to the PS because once in a while you will still need the CS to be through,” she stated.

The former Gender CAS also said President William Ruto should have appointed 23 people to fill the posts instead of adding 27 extra.

The High Court on Monday ruled that the creation of the additional 27 CASs did not adhere to the constitutional requirement of public participation.

“Whereas there was some reasonable public participation on the first complement of 23 CASs, there was no such participation regarding the additional 27 CASs,” Justice Hedwig Ong’undi ruled.

The High Court also stated that the CAS position was abolished last year and the newly created office could no longer benefit from that stay.

Also Read: A Tour Inside Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi’s Exquisite Home in Nairobi (Photos)