CASs Break Silence After After Court Overturns Their Appointments

A number of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) have expressed their dissatisfaction with the High Court’s ruling on their appointment.

Addressing the media on Monday July 3 outside Milimani Courts, Isaac Mwaura stated that they will move to the court of appeal to seek legal redress over the matter.

CAS Mwaura, who was dissatisfied with the way the case was handled, claimed that the court unfairly deprived them the opportunity to serve the people of Kenya.

“We too are Kenyans. Why would the court handle this matter without due consideration of the fact that the matter had been sufficiently litigated, and a decision was made that CAS positions were legal and constitutional,” Mwaura stated.

Joash Maangi on his part stated that the new ruling contradicted one issued five years before.

He however noted that they will respect the court’s decision but continue to fight for what they saw to be their fair appointment.

“There are records that this matter upon which this court ruled had been withdrawn, and there are records to show that the matter was withdrawn. It, therefore, baffles us when the court ruled on a matter that had been withdrawn from the litigation process,” said Maangi.

“The majority of the judges also ruled and granted prayers which were never sought by the court. We do not understand how judges could decide to grant orders which were not sought by the applicants.”

ICT CAS Dennis Itumbi on his part said; “Come here, go there. Focus, service and connecting dreams to opportunities.”

The High Court on Monday rendered the CAS positions unconstitutional saying there was no proper public participation.

“The framers of the Constitution did not envisage that 50 CASs would deputize 22 Cabinet Secretaries.” Justice Kanyi Kimondo ruled.

