Politics

Castigating Your MPs For Accepting Soup – Shollei Tells Azimio

By

Published

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei has come to the defense of South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro who has been on the spot over allegedly bribing Azimio MPs to skip the Finance Bill 2022 vote. 

Speaking on Monday July 10 during an interview with Citizen TV, the Uasin Gishu Women Rep faulted Azimio lawmakers for agreeing to Osoro’s soup. 

Shollei asked the Azimio coalition to catigate the MPs who were given soup instead of slamming Osoro. 

“You’re complaining that Osoro gave soup to your Members of Parliament, you should be castigating your MPs for accepting the soup,” Shollei said. 

This comes after Osoro claimed that he was misquoted on buying soup for opposition MPs.

Speaking in West Pokot on Saturday, Osoro said he only invited Azimio MPs for a cup of pumpkin soup at the Parliament canteen.  

“I am in charge of catering in the catering committee in parliament and I just said that I invited members from the opposition and I put them in the kitchen where our mess hall is and we had pumpkin soup now you went and changed that saying that a bowl of soup translates to money, MPs take soup as well,” said Osoro.

The National Assembly Majority Whip  was on Thursday last week captured on camera admitting that he bribed Azimio MPs to skip the Finance Bill 2023 voting. 

He claimed that he sent some MPs outside the country while others pretended to be sick.

“I had to look for ways by hook or crook to get it through. I had to manipulate systems; I looked for ways to get the opposition MPs to play to our tune. 

“I conspired with some opposition MPs and got some of them to be absent from the House so that I could get the numbers. Some of them were sponsored to go abroad while others were bribed to feign illness,” Osoro said.

Also Read: Osoro Clarifies On Reports Of Bribing Azimio MPs During Finance Bill Vote

