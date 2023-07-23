CCTV Footage Reveals Details of Raid at Jomo Kenyatta’s Residence

Connect with us

New details of the raid conducted at the residence of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s eldest son, Jomo Kenyatta, have emerged through CCTV footage.

The footage captured a Subaru Forester with South Sudanese number plates arriving at Jomo’s home in Karen, Nairobi County, on Friday, July 21, at 2:26 pm.

Suspected to be operated by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the vehicle parked for a few minutes on the roadside before being approached by security personnel from Jomo’s residence.

After a brief conversation, the Subaru’s driver alighted and armed with a notebook, read out the number of family members and associates of President Uhuru Kenyatta who had registered firearms.

The officers were seeking a total of 28 weapons from Jomo Kenyatta and others close to the family, although their reasons for confiscating the firearms were not disclosed.

The situation escalated as the officers repeatedly tried to enter Jomo’s home but were met with resistance.

Eventually, the detectives demanded that the owners of the weapons surrender their guns to the Karen Police Station.

However, minutes past 7:00 pm, Uhuru Kenyatta’s convoy of three vehicles arrived at the residence, causing the officers to leave the premises just before the former President’s arrival.

An officer familiar with the matter later revealed that the detectives did not want a confrontation with Uhuru and thus decided to withdraw.

To maintain their cover, the officers used a vehicle with foreign number plates to conceal their identities.

At the homestead, Uhuru expressed his frustration, accusing the State of harassing his family instead of confronting him directly.

He challenged them to come for him if he was the problem and questioned why his mother or son had to be involved.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki confirmed that the raid aimed to investigate whether firearms were used to fuel violence during the Azimio la Umoja mass protests.

Additionally, the police were looking into whether the firearms were supplied by a network of civilian firearm holders and leaders of known criminal gangs.

